Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.03 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69). Approximately 215,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 358,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.46. The firm has a market cap of £114.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.73.
About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)
Read More
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.