Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.03 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69). Approximately 215,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 358,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.46. The firm has a market cap of £114.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.73.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

