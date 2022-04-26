Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.32 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.100-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $7.65 on Tuesday, reaching $99.13. 52,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. Polaris has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.64.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 18,907.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

