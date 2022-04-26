PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,151.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,482.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.74 or 0.07424725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00258576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.78 or 0.00777555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.24 or 0.00632959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00083132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00402771 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,508,669 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

