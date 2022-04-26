PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.85. PowerSchool shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 1,585 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

