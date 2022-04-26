Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDSY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY remained flat at $$12.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.