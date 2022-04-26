Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) versus Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Head to Head Review

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.15 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.16 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

