Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.21).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PHP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.50 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,066,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,596. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

