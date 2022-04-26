PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,171 shares of company stock valued at $259,894. Corporate insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

