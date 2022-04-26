Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

