Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 831 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. 29,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

