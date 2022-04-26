Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,362. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $192.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.