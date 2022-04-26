Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 46,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

