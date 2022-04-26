Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,262 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.62. 28,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,555. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

