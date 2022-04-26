Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,123,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,798 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 120,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

