Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 353,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

