Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $7,539,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.