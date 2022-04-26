Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,122. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

