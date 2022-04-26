Profund Advisors LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

