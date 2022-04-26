Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,019 shares of company stock worth $8,644,555. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 196,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,914,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

