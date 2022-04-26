Profund Advisors LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.55. 24,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,598. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.