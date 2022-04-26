Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.78. 28,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,923. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

