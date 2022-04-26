Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,238.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,233.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,337.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

