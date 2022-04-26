Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

