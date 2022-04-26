Profund Advisors LLC Sells 21,676 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,484,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

