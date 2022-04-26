Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Match Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

