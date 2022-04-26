Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after buying an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.