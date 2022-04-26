Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

