Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.75.

PLD opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

