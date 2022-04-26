PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

