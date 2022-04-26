ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 109,533 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Seagen worth $52,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,572 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

