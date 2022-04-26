ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 238,062 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,062 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $237,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $277.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

