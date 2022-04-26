ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,086,571 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Intel worth $451,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 94,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 81,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

