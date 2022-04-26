ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 771,403 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,403 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $255,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.