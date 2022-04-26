ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 91,870 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $220,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

