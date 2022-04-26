ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,669 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Profile (Get Rating)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
