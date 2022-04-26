ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 19,798 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,975. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

