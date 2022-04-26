ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 389,327 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $305,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

