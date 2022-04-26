ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,713 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,175. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $853.47.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

