ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 924,349 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $171,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

