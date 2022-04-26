ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kimberly-Clark worth $167,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

