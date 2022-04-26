ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 768,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $185,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

