ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. 15,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,809. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

