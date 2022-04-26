ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lam Research worth $211,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $468.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

