ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Lancaster Colony worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.31. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,511. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

