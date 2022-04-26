ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,183 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $180,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,783. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.