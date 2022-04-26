ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Moderna worth $200,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 324.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,054 shares of company stock worth $30,802,414. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.