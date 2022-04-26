ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $174,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

