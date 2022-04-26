ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 16,233 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $164,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

