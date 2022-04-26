ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 801,001 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,001 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $254,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

