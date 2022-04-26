ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $305,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

AMGN stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

